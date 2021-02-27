Sports

UTA looks for home win vs Arkansas St.

The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas

Arkansas State (10-11, 7-7) vs. Texas-Arlington (12-12, 8-8)

College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington looks for its seventh straight win over Arkansas State at College Park Center. The last victory for the Red Wolves at Texas-Arlington was an 82-66 win on Jan. 2, 2014.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Shahada Wells is averaging 16.9 points and 2.2 steals to lead the way for the Mavericks. David Azore is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 12.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Red Wolves are led by Norchad Omier, who is averaging a double-double with 12.1 points and 11.2 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Wells has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Texas-Arlington field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 34 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 10-5 when scoring at least 64.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Texas-Arlington's Sam Griffin has attempted 146 3-pointers and connected on 39 percent of them, and is 7 for 15 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington has made nine 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among Sun Belt teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Troy looks to end streak vs CCU

February 27, 2021 6:31 AM

Football

Dave Hyde: A Dolphins trade for Russell Wilson? In a heartbeat.

Football

As Bears, Bucs and Brett Favre can attest, repeating is a rarity in NFL

Other Sports

Macklemore’s obsession with golf is leading him to try to shake up the sport

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service