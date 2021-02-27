Baylor women beat K-State to wrap up share of Big 12 title

Baylor guard Trinity Oliver center, celebrates with the rest of the LadyBears after defeating Kansas State to win their 11th consecutive Big 12 regular season title after an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune Herald via AP) AP

Queen Egbo scored 19 points and No. 7 Baylor extended the nation’s longest current streak of consecutive regular-season women’s conference titles to 11, wrapping up a tie for the Big 12 crown by beating Kansas State 85-49 Saturday.

NaLyssa Smith added 16 points and Moon Ursin scored all 15 of her points in the first half and had a career-high eight assists to helps the Lady Bears (19-2, 14-1) top the Wildcats for the 36th straight time.

Baylor, which won the most recent NCAA Tournament title in 2019, has a 184-9 regular-season league record during the title streak, including four 18-0 seasons. The Lady Bears also have won eight conference tournaments in that stretch.

No. 18 West Virginia is the only team that can catch Baylor, and it would require the Lady Bears losing their remaining three games. Baylor has 12 Big 12 regular-season titles overall.

Rachel Ranke hit three 3-pointers for nine points for Kansas State (7-15, 2-13).

NO. 1 UCONN 97, BUTLER 68

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aailyah Edwards had 24 points and 14 rebounds and Paige Bueckers added 20 points and 14 assists in Connecticut's victory over Butler.

Edwards made all of her shots — nine field goals, six free throws — until missing her last try from in close with 1:25 left.

Evina Westbrook added 16 points, Christyn Williams 15 and Oliva Nelson-Ododa 11 for UConn (20-1, 17-0 Big East).

Genesis Parker scored 18 points for Butler (2-16, 2-15).

NO. 11 INDIANA 87, NO. 15 OHIO STATE 75

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Grace Berger scored 20 points and Indiana ended a 15-game losing streak against Ohio State.

Ali Patberg added 19 points for Indiana (16-5, 14-2 Big Ten), which broke last year’s school record for conference wins. Mackenzie Holmes added 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting.

Braxtin Miller scored 23 points for the Buckeyes (13-6, 9-6), who were 10-0 at home this season and hadn’t lost to Indiana at home since 2002.

HOUSTON 67, NO. 13 SOUTH FLORIDA 49

HOUSTON (AP) — Laila Blair scored 15 points and Houston ended South Florida's school-record 13-game winning streak.

Dymond Gladney added 11 points to help the Cougars (15-5, 12-4 American Athletic) extend their winning streak to seven. They beat a Top 15 opponent for the first time since 2003-04.

Elena Tsineke scored 24 points for the Bulls (14-2, 12-1).

NO. 18 WEST VIRGINIA 72, KANSAS 68

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kysre Gondrezick scored 25 points, hitting a 3-pointer with 16.7 seconds left to help West Virginia beat Kansas.

Esmery Martinez had a career-high 24 rebounds and 14 points for the Mountaineers (18-4, 12-4 Big 12).

Aniya Thomas scored 19 points for Kansas (7-15, 3-13).

NO. 21 GONZAGA 77, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 39

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Jenn Wirth scored 19 points, Jill Townsend added 18 and Gonzaga won the outright West Coast Conference championship outright with the victory over Loyola Marymount.

The Bulldogs (21-3, 16-1) have won five straight league titles and 17 overall. They outscored the Lions (5-18, 4-14) 43-8 over the second and third quarters.

Gonzaga earned a double-bye into the WCC semifinals and won’t play until a week from Monday in Las Vegas.

Ariel Johnson scored 11 points for the Lions.

NO. 24 DEPAUL 75, PROVIDENCE 49

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Lexi Held scored 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting and beat Providence to end a two-game losing streak.

DeJa Church added 16 points, Darrione Rogers had 13 and Sonya Morris had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Demons (14-6, 11-4 Big East Conference).

Mary Baskerville and Alyssa Geary scored 12 points apiece for Providence (6-13, 4-10).