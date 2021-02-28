Kane, Blackhawks to host the Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings (7-13-3, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (11-7-4, third in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane and Chicago square off against Detroit. Kane is fifth in the NHL with 31 points, scoring 10 goals and recording 21 assists.

The Blackhawks are 11-7-4 in division play. Chicago ranks sixth in the Nhl with 30.6 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

The Red Wings are 7-13-3 against the rest of their division. Detroit ranks 28th in the NHL with 27.7 shots per game and is averaging 2.1 goals.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane leads the Blackhawks with a plus-six in 22 games this season. Alex DeBrincat has 11 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Bobby Ryan leads the Red Wings with six goals and has 12 points. Sam Gagner has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Red Wings: Dylan Larkin: day to day (undisclosed), Troy Stecher: day to day (lower body).