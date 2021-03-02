USC looks for home win vs Stanford

Stanford (14-11, 10-9) vs. Southern California (19-6, 13-5)

Galen Center, Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern California looks for its fifth straight win over Stanford at Galen Center. The last victory for the Cardinal at Southern California was a 78-76 win on Jan. 11, 2015.

SAVVY SENIORS: Southern California's Evan Mobley, Isaiah White and Chevez Goodwin have collectively accounted for 40 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 37 percent of all Trojans points over the last five games.DOMINANT DA SILVA: Oscar da Silva has connected on 30.2 percent of the 43 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 78.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern California is 0-5 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 19-1 when it scores at least 63.

PERFECT WHEN: The Trojans are 16-0 when at least three of their players score 10 or more points and 3-6 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Cardinal are 8-0 when they hold opponents to 66 points or fewer and 6-11 whenever opponents exceed 66 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern California is ranked seventh among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.9 percent. The Trojans have averaged 12.8 offensive boards per game and 14 per game over their last five games.

