Dallas faces Columbus on 3-game skid

Columbus Blue Jackets (9-10-5, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (6-7-4, eighth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas heads into the matchup with Columbus as losers of three in a row.

The Stars are 6-7-4 against the rest of their division. Dallas is last in the NHL shooting 27.8 shots per game.

The Blue Jackets are 9-10-5 against Central Division opponents. Columbus is 19th in the Nhl with 29.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

Columbus defeated Dallas 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 10 goals and has 20 points. Roope Hintz has three goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Seth Jones leads the Blue Jackets with 12 total assists and has 13 points. Cam Atkinson has six assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 1-6-3, averaging 1.7 goals, three assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Blue Jackets: Elvis Merzlikins: out (upper body).