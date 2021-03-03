Sacramento hosts Los Angeles on 6-game home skid

Los Angeles Lakers (24-12, third in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (13-21, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento takes on Los Angeles looking to stop its six-game home slide.

The Kings are 2-4 in division matchups. Sacramento is 4-12 when outrebounded by opponents and averages 42.5 rebounds per game.

The Lakers have gone 17-7 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is eighth in the league with 45.5 rebounds per game. Anthony Davis paces the Lakers with 8.4.

The Kings and Lakers match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings with 7.4 assists and scores 22.8 points per game. Buddy Hield is averaging 15.3 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LeBron James is averaging 25.8 points, eight rebounds and 7.8 assists for the Lakers. Montrezl Harrell is shooting 57.7% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 1-9, averaging 116.1 points, 39.8 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.2 points on 52.9% shooting.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 106 points, 45 rebounds, 23 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points on 45.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Chimezie Metu: out (wrist), Tyrese Haliburton: out (calf), Jabari Parker: day to day (health and safety protocols), Hassan Whiteside: out (health and safety protocols).

Lakers: Kyle Kuzma: out (heel), Marc Gasol: out (health protocols), Anthony Davis: out (achilles).