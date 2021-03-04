Groce, E. Michigan visit W. Michigan

Eastern Michigan (5-12, 2-11) vs. Western Michigan (5-15, 4-11)

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Ty Groce and Eastern Michigan will go up against Greg Lee and Western Michigan. Groce has scored 22 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 18 over his last five games. Lee is averaging 14 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Western Michigan's Lee, Rafael Cruz Jr. and Jason Whitens have combined to account for 36 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 30 percent of all Broncos points over the last five games.GIFTED GROCE: Groce has connected on 34.1 percent of the 44 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 14 over his last three games. He's also converted 73.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Eagles are 0-11 when they allow at least 75 points and 5-1 when they hold opponents to anything below 75. The Broncos are 0-11 when allowing 71 or more points and 5-4 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELLS: Eastern Michigan has dropped its last eight road games, scoring 64.9 points and allowing 85.3 points during those contests. Western Michigan has lost its last six home games, scoring an average of 66.5 points while giving up 76.7.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Eastern Michigan has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 21.7 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all MAC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25