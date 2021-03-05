Vancouver hosts Toronto after Virtanen’s 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (18-5-2, first in the North Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (10-15-2, sixth in the North Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit Vancouver after Jake Virtanen scored two goals in the Canucks' 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

The Canucks are 10-15-2 against North Division opponents. Vancouver averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Nhl. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 39 total minutes.

The Maple Leafs are 18-5-2 against the rest of their division. Toronto leads the Nhl with 25 power-play goals, led by Auston Matthews with seven.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks with 20 assists and has 22 points this season. Brock Boeser has seven assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Mitchell Marner has 34 total points while scoring 10 goals and totaling 24 assists for the Maple Leafs. Matthews has 14 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.5 assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: out (foot).