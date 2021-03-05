New York visits New Jersey after Kreider’s 3-goal game

New York Rangers (9-9-3, sixth in the East Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (7-10-2, seventh in the East Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host New York after Chris Kreider scored three goals in the Rangers' 6-1 win against the Devils.

The Devils are 7-10-2 against East Division teams. New Jersey has given up 21 power-play goals, killing 62.5% of opponent chances.

The Rangers are 9-9-3 against opponents in the East Division. New York averages 10.5 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Brendan Lemieux leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Smith leads the Devils with nine assists and has 11 points this season. Pavel Zacha has four goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Ryan Lindgren leads the Rangers with a plus-seven in 21 games this season. Kreider has nine goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 3-7-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Ryan Murray: day to day (upper body).

Rangers: Justin Richards: out (health protocols), Kaapo Kakko: day to day (health protocols), Jacob Trouba: out (thumb).