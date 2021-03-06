Sports

Ark.-Pine Bluff routs Mississippi Valley St. 82-59

The Associated Press

ITTA BENA, Miss.

Shaun Doss Jr. had 24 points and 14 rebounds as Arkansas-Pine Bluff ended its 12-game losing streak, routing Mississippi Valley State 82-59 on Friday night.

Dequan Morris had 17 points and six rebounds for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-20, 3-12 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Terrance Banyard added 12 points. Markedric Bell had 10 points.

Caleb Hunter had 16 points and seven assists for the Delta Devils (2-21, 2-13). Terry Collins added 15 points. Keiondre Jefferson had 14 points.

The Golden Lions improve to 2-0 against the Delta Devils for the season. Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeated Mississippi Valley State 92-52 on Jan. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Hadley carries UC San Diego over CS Fullerton 89-85

March 06, 2021 12:17 AM

Sports

Liberty beats Stetson; earns NCAA Tournament berth

March 06, 2021 12:16 AM

Sports

Sherfield’s late bomb leads Nevada over Colorado St. 85-82

March 06, 2021 12:11 AM

Sports

North Alabama defeats Florida Gulf Coast 96-81

March 06, 2021 12:06 AM

Sports

Tarleton State defeats Texas Rio Grande Valley 65-47

March 06, 2021 12:04 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service