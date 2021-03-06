Kane, Blackhawks to host the Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning (16-4-2, first in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (13-7-5, fourth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane and Chicago square off against Tampa Bay. Kane currently ranks second in the NHL with 37 points, scoring 11 goals and recording 26 assists.

The Blackhawks are 13-7-5 against Central Division opponents. Chicago ranks third in the Nhl with 30.7 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

The Lightning are 16-4-2 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay is fourth in the Nhl recording 9.4 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 5.9 assists.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 14 goals and has 28 points. Dominik Kubalik has six goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Victor Hedman has 22 total points while scoring four goals and totaling 18 assists for the Lightning. Ondrej Palat has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while allowing 1.8 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Lightning: Jan Rutta: day to day (lower body), Mitchell Stephens: out (knee).