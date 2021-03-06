UCSB looks to extend streak vs Cal Poly

Cal Poly (3-18, 1-14) vs. UC Santa Barbara (18-4, 14-3)

Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Santa Barbara looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Cal Poly. In its last seven wins against the Mustangs, UC Santa Barbara has won by an average of 14 points. Cal Poly's last win in the series came on Jan. 4, 2018, an 80-79 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Cal Poly's Mark Crowe, Keith Smith and Riley Till have combined to score 26 percent of the team's points this season, including 35 percent of all Mustangs scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: JaQuori McLaughlin has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all UC Santa Barbara field goals over the last three games. McLaughlin has accounted for 17 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal Poly is 0-18 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 69.

TWO STREAKS: Cal Poly has dropped its last 10 road games, scoring 56.2 points and allowing 71.4 points during those contests. UC Santa Barbara has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 78.8 points while giving up 56.1.

DID YOU KNOW: The UC Santa Barbara defense has allowed only 62.5 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Gauchos 21st among Division I teams. The Cal Poly offense has averaged 61.1 points through 21 games (ranked 327th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25