Queta leads Utah St. past Fresno St. 57-51

Neemias Queta tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds and Justin Bean recorded 13 points and 12 rebounds as Utah State beat Fresno State 57-51 on Saturday night.

Alphonso Anderson had 11 points for Utah State (18-7, 15-4 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fourth straight win.

The Aggies earned the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in next weeks conference tournament.

Utah State totaled 17 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Isaiah Hill had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-11, 9-11). Orlando Robinson added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Deon Stroud, the Bulldogs’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 12 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 7).

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs this season. Utah State defeated Fresno State 69-53 on Feb. 4.

Sixth-seeded Fresno State plays No. 11 seed New Mexico on Wednesday in the first round.

___

