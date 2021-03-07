Nashville faces Dallas, looks to halt 3-game slide

Nashville Predators (10-14-0, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (7-8-4, seventh in the Central Division)

Dallas; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville looks to end its three-game slide when the Predators play Dallas.

The Stars are 7-8-4 against opponents from the Central Division. Dallas is last in the NHL shooting 27.5 shots per game.

The Predators are 10-14-0 against the rest of their division. Nashville averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Nhl. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 36 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Jan. 24, Dallas won 3-2. Roope Hintz recorded a team-high 3 points for the Stars.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 11 goals, adding 11 assists and totaling 22 points. Jason Robertson has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 10 goals and has 24 points. Mattias Ekholm has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 2-6-2, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Predators: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Predators: None listed.