Kings visit the Ducks after Kopitar’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (10-8-5, fifth in the West Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (7-12-6, seventh in the West Division)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host Los Angeles after Anze Kopitar scored two goals in the Kings' 4-3 overtime victory over the Blues.

The Ducks are 7-12-6 against the rest of their division. Anaheim is the last team in the league averaging only 3.5 assists per game. Rickard Rakell leads them with 12 total assists.

The Kings are 10-8-5 in division games. Los Angeles has given up 13 power-play goals, killing 81.9% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Feb. 2, Anaheim won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxime Comtois leads the Ducks with a plus-six in 25 games this season. Rakell has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Dustin Brown leads the Kings with 12 goals and has 18 points. Drew Doughty has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 1-6-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .878 save percentage.

Kings: 6-2-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Max Jones: day to day (upper body), Hampus Lindholm: out (upper body).

Kings: Jaret Anderson-Dolan: out (upper body).