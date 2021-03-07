NKU, Oakland meet in Horizon semis

No. 4 seed Northern Kentucky (14-10, 12-7) vs. No. 3 seed Oakland (11-17, 11-10)

Horizon Conference Tourney Semifinals, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Horizon championship game is up for grabs as Northern Kentucky and Oakland are set to face off. Oakland earned an 87-83 overtime win over Youngstown State in its most recent game, while Northern Kentucky won 70-69 against Detroit in its last outing.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Northern Kentucky's Trevon Faulkner, Marques Warrick and David Bohm have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 56 percent of all Norse points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jalen Moore has made or assisted on 54 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Oakland is 0-11 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 11-6 when it scores at least 74.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Golden Grizzlies have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Norse. Oakland has 51 assists on 94 field goals (54.3 percent) over its past three games while Northern Kentucky has assists on 39 of 84 field goals (46.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oakland is ranked first in the Horizon with an average of 72.7 possessions per game. The uptempo Golden Grizzlies have pushed that total to 76.1 possessions per game over their last five games.

