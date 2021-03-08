Maple Leafs and Jets face off in battle of top North Division teams

Winnipeg Jets (15-8-1, second in the North Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (18-6-2, first in the North Division)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The two best teams in the North Division meet when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Winnipeg Jets.

The Maple Leafs are 18-6-2 against division opponents. Toronto averages 9.7 points per game to lead the NHL, recording 3.5 goals and 6.3 assists per game.

The Jets are 15-8-1 in division games. Winnipeg is sixth in the Nhl recording 9.1 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.8 assists.

Toronto beat Winnipeg 3-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 18. Mitchell Marner scored two goals for the Maple Leafs in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marner has 34 total points for the Maple Leafs, 10 goals and 24 assists. William Nylander has six goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 22 total assists and has 33 points. Kyle Connor has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

Jets: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Jack Campbell: day to day (lower body), Rasmus Sandin: out (foot).

Jets: None listed.