Canucks win 3rd straight, topping Canadiens 2-1 in shootout

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) fights for control of the puck with Montreal Canadiens right wing Joel Armia (40) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Vancouver, British Columbia, Monday, March 8, 2021. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Bo Horvat scored in the shootout, giving Vancouver a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night and extending the Canucks' winning streak to three games.

Horvat, the Canucks' captain, was the only player to beat Carey Price in the shootout, sending a wrist shot past the Canadiens goalie and into the top-left corner of the net.

The Canadiens got a power-play goal from Jeff Petry early in the first period.

Vancouver’s Adam Gaudette forced extra time, scoring with 40.5 seconds left in regulation. Horvat assisted on the goal.

Price had 28 saves for the Canadiens. Thatcher Demko stopped 29 shots for the Canucks.

Brock Boeser nearly eked out a win for the Canucks in extra time. But Price stretched out the length of the crease and made a glove save that forced the shootout.

Gaudette’s goal 19:19 into the third ensured overtime. He ripped a shot from the left circle, ringing it off the post and in, tying the score with his third goal of the season.

Vancouver pulled Demko with 1:20 left on the clock in a bid to net the equalizer, and nearly took its second too-many-men penalty of the night in the process. Horvat jumped over the boards before the officials noticed the errant forward.

A sloppy line change proved costly for the Canucks early.

Vancouver was called for too many men, giving Montreal a power play. Petry capitalized, using a screen by Corey Perry in front of the net to sneak a long shot past Demko and open the scoring 4:37 in.

The Canadiens were 1 for 2 with the man advantage. Vancouver failed to convert on three power plays, despite getting a minute and 25 seconds of 5-on-3 hockey midway through the first period.

Tyler Toffoli nearly gave Montreal a two-goal lead early in the second, firing a pair of slap shots at Demko.

The Canucks goalie stopped both, but a rebound on the second attempt popped up as he fell back into the net and landed in the corner of the crease, dangerously close to the goal line. Defenseman Tyler Myers swept it out of harm’s way.

Gaudette had two prime chances to even the score for Vancouver in the second.

A wraparound shot from teammate J.T. Miller pinged off Gaudette’s shin and just wide of the post around the eight minute mark. About two minutes later, the Canucks forward blasted a slap shot from the slot, but it was stopped by Price.

NOTES: Vancouver defenseman Jordie Benn was injured early in the third period and did not return. … Demko was named the NHL’s second star of the week earlier Monday. He posted a 3-0-0 record last week with a 1.00 goals-against average and .969 save percentage. … Montreal equipment manager Pierre Gervais worked his 3,000th game. An announcement of the feat elicited stick taps from both teams.

UP NEXT

The Canadiens and Canucks complete a two-game set on Wednesday night.