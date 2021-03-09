Vancouver takes home win streak into matchup with Montreal

Montreal Canadiens (11-6-7, fourth in the North Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (12-15-2, fifth in the North Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver hosts Montreal aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Canucks are 12-15-2 against division opponents. Vancouver averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Nhl. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 39 total minutes.

The Canadiens are 11-6-7 against the rest of their division. Montreal ranks 16th in the Nhl with 33.4 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Boeser has 28 total points for the Canucks, 13 goals and 15 assists. Elias Pettersson has five goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Joel Edmundson leads the Canadiens with a plus-22 in 24 games this season. Jeff Petry has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

Canadiens: 3-2-5, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Elias Pettersson: day to day (upper body).

Canadiens: None listed.