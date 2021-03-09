Oral Roberts, NDSU meet in Summit League finals

Oral Roberts (15-10, 12-5) vs. North Dakota State (15-11, 15-6)

Summit League Conference Tourney Championship, Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts is set to match up against North Dakota State in the Championship of the Summit League tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played on Feb. 6, when the Golden Eagles forced 11 North Dakota State turnovers and turned the ball over just four times en route to an 80-74 victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: North Dakota State's Rocky Kreuser has averaged 15 points and seven rebounds while Sam Griesel has put up 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds. For the Golden Eagles, Max Abmas has averaged 24.4 points while Kevin Obanor has put up 18 points and 9.5 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Abmas has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Oral Roberts field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 45 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Golden Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bison. North Dakota State has 28 assists on 77 field goals (36.4 percent) over its past three outings while Oral Roberts has assists on 41 of 90 field goals (45.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oral Roberts offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.9 percent of its possessions, which is the 29th-best rate in the nation. The North Dakota State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 14 percent of all possessions (ranked 345th among Division I teams).

