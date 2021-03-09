Fresno State meets NM in MWC tourney

No. 11 seed New Mexico (6-15, 2-15) vs. No. 6 seed Fresno State (11-11, 9-11)

Mountain West Conference Tournament First Round, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico is set to face off against Fresno State in the opening round of the MWC tournament. In the regular season, Fresno State won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last went at it on Jan. 30, when the Bulldogs outshot New Mexico 46.5 percent to 35.4 percent and made 14 more foul shots en route to the 65-55 victory.

STEPPING UP: Fresno State's Orlando Robinson has averaged 14.5 points and nine rebounds while Deon Stroud has put up 11.8 points. For the Lobos, Makuach Maluach has averaged 15.9 points and 6.2 rebounds while Saquan Singleton has put up 8.1 points and 4.7 rebounds.MIGHTY MAKUACH: Maluach has connected on 29.9 percent of the 77 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 12 over his last three games. He's also converted 69 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bulldogs are 0-10 when they allow at least 67 points and 11-1 when they hold opponents to anything below 67. The Lobos are 0-11 when allowing 68 or more points and 6-4 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Lobos have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. Fresno State has an assist on 31 of 62 field goals (50 percent) across its past three outings while New Mexico has assists on 52 of 76 field goals (68.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico is ranked second among MWC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35 percent. The Lobos have averaged 13.5 offensive boards per game.

