Kanter leads Portland against Phoenix following 22-21 double-double

Phoenix Suns (24-11, second in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (21-14, fifth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces the Phoenix Suns after Enes Kanter's 22-point, 21-rebound showing in the Trail Blazers' 123-119 win against the Kings.

The Trail Blazers are 11-9 in conference play. Portland has a 7-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Suns are 15-7 in conference play. Phoenix scores 113.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Suns won the last meeting 132-100 on Feb. 22. Devin Booker scored 34 points to help lead Phoenix to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Lillard is averaging 29.8 points and eight assists for the Trail Blazers. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 16.2 points and 2 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the last 10 games for Portland.

Jae Crowder leads the Suns averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers while scoring 10.1 points per game and shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Chris Paul is averaging 10.3 assists and 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 112.6 points, 43.5 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 6.3 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points on 46.6% shooting.

Suns: 8-2, averaging 120.4 points, 41.9 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points on 45.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (wrist), Harry Giles III: day to day (calf), Zach Collins: out (ankle), CJ McCollum: out (left foot).

Suns: Cameron Johnson: day to day (health and safety protocols).