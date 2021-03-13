Deans’ buzzer beater lifts West Virginia women into semis

Kirsten Deans scored seven points in the last 36 seconds, including a layup at the buzzer, and No. 17 West Virginia rallied to defeat 10th-seeded Kansas State 58-56 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Friday.

The Mountaineers trailed by seven as the clock ticked under a minute before Kysre Gondrezick hit a 3-pointer to make it 55-51.

The Wildcats made 1 of 2 free throws before getting out-scrapped for a rebound on the other end with Deans hitting a step-back 3-pointer at 18.8 seconds.

With K-State going for the winning shot, in a physical battle on the baseline, the ball went out of bounds with 4.9 seconds left, possession to the Wildcats. Trying an inbound lob to the middle of the key, the ball was knocked away for K-State's 22nd turnover, and Deans went the length of the court for the winner.

Gondrezick scored 26 points for the second-seeded Mountaineers (20-5), who face Oklahoma State in Saturday's semifinals. Deans had 11.

Christianna Carr and Rachel Ranke scored 12 points apiece for the Wildcats (9-18), Ayoka Lee added 11 with 10 rebounds and four and Emilee Ebert scored 10.

West Virginia raced to a 13-3 lead but K-State closed within 17-14 after one quarter and used a 13-0 run the in the quarter to lead 27-22 at the half.

The Mountaineers were within 49-48 on a Gondrezick layup with 3:05 to go but Lee had a three-point play and Ranke hit a 3 from the left corner to make it 55-48 with 1:44 to play.