Philadelphia faces San Antonio, seeks 5th straight victory

San Antonio Spurs (19-15, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (26-12, first in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its four-game win streak going when the 76ers take on San Antonio.

The 76ers have gone 16-3 at home. Philadelphia is seventh in the NBA with 35.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Joel Embiid averaging 9.3.

The Spurs have gone 9-5 away from home. San Antonio is fourth in the Western Conference with 13.8 fast break points per game led by Dejounte Murray averaging 3.1.

The 76ers and Spurs match up Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tobias Harris is shooting 51.5% and averaging 20.2 points. Danny Green is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers and 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Murray is second on the Spurs averaging 5.3 assists while scoring 15.6 points per game. Patty Mills is averaging 13.1 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 8-2, averaging 117.7 points, 46.7 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points on 45.2% shooting.

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 109.6 points, 43 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107 points on 44.2% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: out (health and safety protocols), Joel Embiid: day to day (knee).

Spurs: DeMar DeRozan: out (personal).