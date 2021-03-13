Schmid throws 6 TDs, Sam Houston romps Nicholls 71-17

Eric Schmid threw for a career-high six touchdown passes and Sam Houston crushed Nicholls 71-17 on Saturday.

In a matchup of two nationally ranked teams, the Bearkats (2-0 , 2-0 Southland Conference) outgained the Colonels 556-337 with their 71 points the eighth-most scored in program history.

Schmid was 21-of-32 passing for 366 yards. He threw two touchdown passes each to Noah Smith and Jequez Ezzard, including a 55-yarder, and one each to Dewaylo Ingram and Dee Bowens. Schmid was intercepted twice.

Kyran Jackson and Mike Dare added rushing touchdowns for the Bearkats.

Nicholls (3-1, 2-1) scored first on Lindsey Scott's 14-yard TD pass to Dai'Jean Dixon in the first quarter which came after Kevin Moore returned an interception 32 yards to the Bearkats 21. Dixon became the Colonels' all-time receptions leader with 149, passing Mark Carrier (147).

After the interception and two punts on their first three possessions, the Bearkats scored on 11 of their final 13 possessions, 10 via touchdown, including two on defense. The defense forced four turnovers including a 24-yard pick-6 by Jahari Kay and a 79-yard fumble return by Trevor Williams.