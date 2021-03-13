Werenski scores in final seconds of OT, Columbus tops Stars

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson, right, controls the puck against Dallas Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) AP

Zach Werenski scored with 4.5 seconds in overtime and Elvis Merzlikins made 27 saves as the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied to beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 Saturday night.

Werenski scored his first goal since Jan. 23. Max Domi added a goal and an assist, Cam Atkinson and Nick Foligo also scored, and Jack Roslevic finished with three assists as Columbus snapped a three-game losing streak.

Andrew Cogliano, Andrej Sekera and Denis Gurianov scored for Dallas.

Jake Oettinger had 22 saves for the Stars, who have lost two straight and seven of nine.

The Stars are 1-5 in their last six road games and 1-7 in the last eight games in Columbus.

The game had just one penalty, with the Blue Jackets Emil Bemstrom missing a penalty shot after being pulled down by Jamie Benn at 10:02 of the third.

UP NEXT

The teams wrap up the two-game series on Sunday.