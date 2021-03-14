Penguins face the Bruins on 5-game win streak

Boston Bruins (14-7-4, fourth in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (17-9-1, third in the East Division)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh will attempt to continue its five-game win streak with a victory over Boston.

The Penguins have gone 17-9-1 against division opponents. Pittsburgh ranks 10th in the NHL averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Sidney Crosby with 10.

The Bruins are 14-7-4 against opponents in the East Division. Boston averages 4.4 penalties per game, the most in the NHL. Brad Marchand leads the team with 10 total penalties.

In their last meeting on Jan. 28, Boston won 4-1. Patrice Bergeron recorded a team-high 2 points for the Bruins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crosby has 26 total points for the Penguins, 10 goals and 16 assists. Evgeni Malkin has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Marchand leads the Bruins with 12 goals and has 31 points. David Pastrnak has five assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, five assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Bruins: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: John Marino: day to day (upper body).

Bruins: Jake DeBrusk: day to day (covid-19 protocols).