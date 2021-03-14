Islanders beat Devils 3-2 in SO for 9th straight win

New York Islanders right wing Oliver Wahlstrom (26) checks New Jersey Devils defenseman Ryan Murray (22) against the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Devils goaltender Scott Wedgewood (41) looks on from the net. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) AP

Anthony Beauvillier and Oliver Wahlstrom scored on the Islanders' final two shootout attempts and New York won its ninth straight game, beating the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Sunday.

The Devils thought they had won the game 27 seconds into overtime on a goal by P.K. Subban, but a lengthy review showed Jesper Bratt was offside.

Beauvillier beat Scott Wedgewood on the Islanders' third attempt to extend the shootout and Wahlstrom extended New Jersey's winless run at home to 0-10-1.

Kieffer Bellows and Brock Nelson scored in the first period for the Islanders, who pushed their point streak to 11-0-1. Rookie Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves, allowing only Nikita Gusev to score in the shootout.

Janne Kuokkanen and Yegor Sharangovich scored for New Jersey, while Wedgewood made 32 saves, including an in-close stop on Casey Cizikas in overtime.

Sharangovich tied the score 2-all with less than four minutes left in the second period on a shot from between the circles following an Islanders turnovers.

Nelson had given New York a 2-1 lead with :01 left in the first period with a shot from the boards that found it way through four players into the net.

Bellows, who scored the game-tying and winning goals in a 3-2 win on Saturday, opened the scoring at 4:18 when a shot by late addition Sebastian Aho went off his arm past Wedgewood.

Less than a minute later, Kuokkanen tied it, putting the rebound of Damon Severson's shot into the net. It gave the Finnish rookie goals in four straight games, and five for the season.

ISLANDERS LINEUP

The start of the game was delayed because of a lineup problem. Noah Dobson was supposed to play, but was a late scratch after being added to the COVID-19 protocol list. Aho got dressed and quickly picked up an assist in his first game of the season. Earlier, Jean-Gabriel Pageau was placed on the CIVID-19 list. Austin Czarnik centered a line with Leo Komarov and Wahlstrom.

NOTES: ... Devils F Kyle Palmieri picked up his 350th NHL point with assist Kuokkanen goal. ... Furman South joined Pierre Lambert in refereeing the game. Justin St. Pierre worked with Lambert on Saturday but had to leave after the first period with an upper body injury. ... Islanders captain Anders Lee (lower-body)was placed on long-term injured reserve earlier in the day. Devils counterpart Nico Hischier (upper body) was also out.

UP NEXT:

Islanders: At Washington on Tuesday in meeting of the top two teams in the East.

Devils: Stay home and face Sabres on Tuesday.