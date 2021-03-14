Batherson scores twice in 53 seconds, Sens beat Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Justin Holl, right, looks on as Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson fires the puck past goaltender Frederik Andersen during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Drake Batherson scored twice in 53 seconds in the second period in the Ottawa Senators' 4-3 victory over the slumping Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night.

North Division-leading Toronto has lost two straight and five of six to drop out of the top overall spot in the NHL.

Brady Tkachuk and Ryan Dzingel also scored for Ottawa, and Joey Daccord made 33 saves for his first NHL victory. Matt Murray was supposed to start in goal, but he was injured during pre-game warmups.

Zach Hyman scored twice and William Nylander added a goal for Toronto.

Michael Hutchinson was pulled from the Toronto goal after allowing two goals in a seven-second span early in the first period. Frederik Andersen made 26 saves in relief. Andersen allowed five goals on 32 shots in a home loss to Winnipeg on Saturday night.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host Calgary on Friday and Saturday nights.

Senators: Host Vancouver on Monday and Wednesday nights.