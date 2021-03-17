Rangers score 7 goals in 2nd period, rout Flyers 9-0

New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his power-play goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Mika Zibanejad had three goals and three assists in New York’s seven-goal second period and the Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 9-0 on Wednesday night.

Pavel Buchnevich had two goals and two assists — all in the second period — and Brendan Lemieux, Artemi Panarin, Jacob Trouba and Filip Chytil also scored in the Rangers’ most decisive victory since beating New Jersey 9-0 on March 31, 1986.

Alexandar Georgiev stopped 26 shots for his sixth career shutout.

The Rangers were without head coach David Quinn and assistants Jacques Martin, David Oliver and Greg Brown were due to NHL COVID-19 protocols. Hartford Wolf Pack coach Kris Knoblauch and associate head coach Gord Murphy, and Rangers associate general manager Chris Drury were behind the bench.

Brian Elliott started in goal for Philadelphia and allowed five goals on 13 shots before being replaced midway through the second period as the Flyers lost for the third time in four games.

Zibanejad scored three consecutive goals in a 10:10 span of the second for his fifth career hat trick. The Swedish center also topped 400 career points.

CANUCKS 3, SENATORS 2, SO

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Adam Gaudette scored in a shootout to lift Vancouver past Ottawa.

Bo Horvat had a goal and an assist, Brock Boeser also scored in regulation and Thatcher Demko made 30 saves for Vancouver.

The Canucks have won three straight — also beating Ottawa 3-2 in overtime Monday night — and six of seven to improve to 15-16-3.

Ryan Dzingel and Josh Norris scored for the Senators. They lost goaltender Joey Daccord to an injury in the third period.

Daccord, who had his first NHL victory Sunday against Toronto, left at 5:07 of the third period. He appeared to twist a knee when he went down in the net, and grimaced while being helped off the ice. Filip Gustavsson took over for his NHL debut.