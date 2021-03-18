Montreal hosts Vancouver after shootout win

Vancouver Canucks (15-16-2, fifth in the North Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (13-8-8, fourth in the North Division)

Montreal; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver visits the Montreal Canadiens after the Canucks defeated Ottawa 3-2 in a shootout.

The Canadiens are 13-8-8 against division opponents. Montreal averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Ben Chiarot leads the team serving 44 total minutes.

The Canucks are 15-16-2 in division play. Vancouver averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Nhl. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 39 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 10, Montreal won 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Drouin leads the Canadiens with 18 assists and has 20 points this season. Tyler Toffoli has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Jordie Benn leads the Canucks with a plus-five in 27 games this season. J.T. Miller has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-2-4, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Canucks: 7-3-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .944 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Ben Chiarot: out (hand).

Canucks: Elias Pettersson: day to day (upper body).