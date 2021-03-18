Stone and the Golden Knights visit the Kings

Vegas Golden Knights (20-6-1, first in the West Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (12-10-6, fifth in the West Division)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Mark Stone leads Vegas into a matchup against Los Angeles. He ranks eighth in the league with 34 points, scoring 10 goals and recording 24 assists.

The Kings are 12-10-6 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has surrendered 13 power-play goals, killing 84% of opponent chances.

The Golden Knights are 20-6-1 against the rest of their division. Vegas has scored 90 goals and ranks seventh in the Nhl averaging 3.3 goals per game. Max Pacioretty leads the team with 14.

In their last matchup on Feb. 7, Vegas won 4-3. Chandler Stephenson recorded a team-high 2 points for the Golden Knights.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dustin Brown leads the Kings with 13 goals and has 19 points. Adrian Kempe has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 14 goals and has 28 points. Stone has six goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-4-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.5 assists, three penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Jaret Anderson-Dolan: out (upper body), Dustin Brown: day to day (upper body).

Golden Knights: Alex Pietrangelo: out (undisclosed), Chandler Stephenson: day to day (undisclosed), Alex Tuch: day to day (undisclosed).