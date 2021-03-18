Scheifele and Winnipeg take on Edmonton

Winnipeg Jets (18-9-2, second in the North Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (19-13-0, third in the North Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Mark Scheifele leads Winnipeg into a matchup against Edmonton. He currently ranks fifth in the league with 37 points, scoring 12 goals and recording 25 assists.

The Oilers are 19-13-0 against North Division opponents. Edmonton has scored 110 goals and is fourth in the NHL averaging 3.4 per game. Connor McDavid leads the team with 18.

The Jets are 18-9-2 in division play. Winnipeg has scored 97 goals and is sixth in the Nhl averaging 3.3 goals per game. Kyle Connor leads the team with 16.

In their last matchup on Feb. 17, Edmonton won 3-2. Leon Draisaitl recorded a team-high 2 points for the Oilers.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDavid leads the Oilers with 18 goals and has 56 points. Draisaitl has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Scheifele leads the Jets with 25 total assists and has 37 points. Connor has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Jets: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, two penalties and four penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Alex Stalock: out (health protocols), Jujhar Khaira: day to day (upper body), Kyle Turris: day to day (covid protocol).

Jets: None listed.