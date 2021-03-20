Toronto takes on Calgary on 3-game losing streak

Calgary Flames (15-13-3, sixth in the North Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (19-10-2, first in the North Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto aims to end its three-game losing streak with a win over Calgary.

The Maple Leafs are 19-10-2 against opponents in the North Division. Toronto has scored 105 goals and is fifth in the NHL averaging 3.4 per game. Auston Matthews leads the team with 21.

The Flames are 15-13-3 against the rest of their division. Calgary is 19th in the league with 29.6 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 21 goals and has 36 points. Zach Hyman has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with a plus-10 in 31 games this season. Dillon Dube has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 4-6-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: out (foot).

Flames: Joakim Nordstrom: day to day (lower body).