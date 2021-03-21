Islanders visit the Flyers after Cizikas’ 2-goal game

New York Islanders (20-8-4, second in the East Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (15-11-3, fifth in the East Division)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host New York after Casey Cizikas scored two goals in the Islanders' 6-1 win over the Flyers.

The Flyers are 15-11-3 against opponents in the East Division. Philadelphia is the top team in the Nhl with 5.7 assists per game, led by Sean Couturier averaging 0.7.

The Islanders are 20-8-4 against East Division opponents. New York ranks 15th in the league with 29.7 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Braun leads the Flyers with a plus-10 in 26 games this season. Travis Konecny has eight assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 12 goals and has 18 points. Jordan Eberle has six assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 4.5 goals per game with an .822 save percentage.

Islanders: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Sean Couturier: day to day (lower body).

Islanders: None listed.