Chestnut helps lead Sacred Heart past Merrimack 26-9

Marquez McCray threw for two touchdowns and Julius Chestnut accounted for 241 total yards and two touchdowns and Sacred Heart controlled the line of scrimmage in a 26-9 win over Merrimack on Sunday.

The Pioneers (2-1, 2-1 Northeast Conference) outgained Merrimack 394-160 in total yards and held the Warriors to 3 for 13 on third-down conversions. Sacred Heart had 23 first downs to 13 for Merrimack.

Chestnut's 1-yard scoring run ended a six-play, 53-yard drive for 7-0 lead. Later, McCray connected with Chestnut on a 60-yard touchdown pass for a 13-7 advantage and the Pioneers went largely unchallenged the rest of the way. Following its 75-yard touchdown drive to tie it at 7, Merrimack managed just 105 yards.

Chestnut ran for 176 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown and caught two passes for 65 yards and a score. He now has 10 touchdowns in three spring games.

Jack Esquivel threw for 79 yards for Merrimack (0-2, 0-2) and Matt Brehon ran for 45 yards on 15 carries.