WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular-season Standings
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division (on hold)
U.S. Division
Note: Season begins in Alberta and select Saskatchewan regions (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Sunday's results
Calgary 7 Lethbridge 4
Edmonton 5 Red Deer 2
Everett 7 Tri-City 0
Portland 4 Spokane 3
At Regina
Saskatoon 3 Moose Jaw 1
Winnipeg 3 Prince Albert 2 (OT)
Saturday's results
Calgary 4 Lethbridge 3 (OT)
Edmonton 3 Red Deer 1
Everett 2 Spokane 0
Portland 4 Seattle 1
At Regina
Moose Jaw 5 Swift Current 1
Brandon 3 Regina 2 (OT)
Monday's games
At Regina
Swift Current vs. Prince Albert, 6 p.m.
Saskatoon vs. Brandon, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's game
At Regina
Regina vs. Winnipeg, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Tri-City at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
At Regina
Moose Jaw vs. Brandon, 6 p.m.
Swift Current vs. Saskatoon, 10 p.m.
