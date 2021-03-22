Predators host the Red Wings after shootout win

Detroit Red Wings (10-18-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (14-17-1, sixth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville hosts the Detroit Red Wings after the Predators knocked off Dallas 4-3 in a shootout.

The Predators have gone 14-17-1 against division opponents. Nashville is eighth in the Nhl with 30.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.3 goals.

The Red Wings are 10-18-4 against opponents in the Central Division. Detroit has allowed 26 power-play goals, killing 71.7% of opponent opportunities.

In their last meeting on Feb. 25, Detroit won 5-2. Sam Gagner scored a team-high three goals for the Red Wings in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 17 assists and has 28 points this season. Mattias Ekholm has five assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Filip Hronek has 18 total points while scoring one goal and totaling 17 assists for the Red Wings. Robby Fabbri has five goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).

Red Wings: Jonathan Bernier: day to day (lower body).