Harrell and the Lakers visit conference foe New Orleans

Los Angeles Lakers (28-15, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (18-24, 11th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on New Orleans in Western Conference action Tuesday.

The Pelicans have gone 10-16 against Western Conference teams. New Orleans is second in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 46.4 rebounds. Steven Adams leads the Pelicans with 9.2 boards.

The Lakers are 19-9 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 14-5 against opponents with a losing record.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Lakers won 112-95 in the last meeting on Jan. 15. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 21 points, and Zion Williamson led New Orleans with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adams leads the Pelicans with 9.2 rebounds and averages 8 points. Williamson is shooting 56.4% and averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 15 points and 3.5 rebounds for the Lakers. Montrezl Harrell is averaging 17.7 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 61.8% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 114.6 points, 47.5 rebounds, 29 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points on 46.7% shooting.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 111.7 points, 46.1 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points on 46.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Lonzo Ball: day to day (hip), JJ Redick: out (heel).

Lakers: LeBron James: out (ankle), Jared Dudley: out (knee), Anthony Davis: out (achilles).