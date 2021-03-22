Phoenix takes on Miami, aims for 7th straight road win

Phoenix Suns (28-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (22-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to keep its six-game road win streak alive when the Suns play Miami.

The Heat have gone 12-10 at home. Miami ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 34.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Bam Adebayo averaging 7.2.

The Suns have gone 13-5 away from home. Phoenix has a 28-12 record when scoring 100 or more points.

The Heat and Suns match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler leads the Heat scoring 21.6 points per game, and is averaging 7.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists. Kendrick Nunn is averaging 10 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Chris Paul has shot 48.3% and is averaging 15.9 points for the Suns. Deandre Ayton is shooting 63.5% and averaging 16 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 102 points, 42.6 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.9 points on 42.8% shooting.

Suns: 8-2, averaging 116.1 points, 42.2 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points on 45.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Avery Bradley: out (calf), Udonis Haslem: day to day (health and safety protocols), Goran Dragic: day to day (back).

Suns: None listed.