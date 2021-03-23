Ottawa faces division foe Calgary

Calgary Flames (15-15-3, sixth in the North Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (11-20-3, seventh in the North Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa hosts Calgary in a matchup of North Division teams.

The Senators are 11-20-3 against North Division opponents. Ottawa ranks 28th in the league with 31.6 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Flames are 15-15-3 against the rest of their division. Calgary is 23rd in the Nhl with 29.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Batherson leads the Senators with 11 goals and has 21 points. Brady Tkachuk has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 20 total assists and has 28 points. Matthew Tkachuk has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Joey Daccord: out (undisclosed), Marcus Hogberg: out (undisclosed).

Flames: Joakim Nordstrom: day to day (lower body).