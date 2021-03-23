Fox, Kings to host Young and the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks (22-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (18-25, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in a non-conference matchup.

The Kings have gone 9-12 at home. Sacramento is 7-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks are 11-12 in road games. Atlanta ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.4% from deep. Tony Snell leads the Hawks shooting 56.8% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Hawks won 121-106 in the last matchup on March 13. Young led Atlanta with 28 points, and Fox led Sacramento with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fox is shooting 47% and averaging 23.8 points. Buddy Hield is averaging 5.3 made 3-pointers and 21.5 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Clint Capela leads the Hawks with 14.2 rebounds and averages 14.3 points. Young is averaging 22.2 points and four rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 116.7 points, 42.3 rebounds, 27 assists, 6.3 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points on 48.5% shooting.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 109.4 points, 47 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points on 42.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Chimezie Metu: out (wrist), Jahmi'us Ramsey: out (hamstring), Marvin Bagley III: out (hand).

Hawks: Kris Dunn: out (ankle), Cameron Reddish: out (achilles).