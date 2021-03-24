Kane, Blackhawks to host the Panthers

Florida Panthers (20-8-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-13-5, fourth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane and Chicago square off against Florida. Kane ranks third in the league with 44 points, scoring 12 goals and recording 32 assists.

The Blackhawks are 15-13-5 against division opponents. Chicago has converted on 28.2% of power-play opportunities, scoring 29 power-play goals.

The Panthers are 20-8-4 against the rest of their division. Florida is eighth in the Nhl averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Jonathan Huberdeau with 0.8.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 16 goals and has 32 points. Kane has 10 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. leads the Panthers with 13 goals and has 37 points. Carter Verhaeghe has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Panthers: Noah Juulsen: out (undisclosed), Aleksander Barkov Jr.: day to day (lower body).