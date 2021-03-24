Grizzlies top Thunder 116-107 to move a game over .500

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) takes a shot against Oklahoma City Thunder center Al Horford (42) and center Moses Brown (9) while Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck) AP

Dillon Brooks matched a season high with 25 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-107 on Wednesday night in the opening game of a four-game trip.

Grayson Allen scored 20 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who have won four of five to move one game above .500 for the season.

Moses Brown had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Al Horford added 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who leads Oklahoma City with 23.7 points per game, was out with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Coach Mark Daigneault said before the game that there is no set timetable for his return.

The Thunder led 53-49 at halftime behind the play of centers Horford and Brown. Horford had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists at halftime, while Brown had 10 points and 10 rebounds in just 14 minutes.

The Thunder went on a 6-0 run in the first 54 seconds of the third quarter that included a layup and a dunk by Aleksej Pokusevsk. Memphis called a timeout.

The Grizzlies responded with a flurry. A dunk by Brooks put the Grizzlies ahead, and he followed with a 3-pointer that gave Memphis a 67-63 lead and caused the Thunder to call a timeout. Memphis expanded its lead to 82-73 at the end of the third quarter and remained in control the rest of the way.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Ja Morant scored two points on 1-for-7 shooting in the first half. He made 4 of 7 shots in the second half to finish with 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds. ... De'Anthony Melton scored 11 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Thunder: Starting forward Darius Bazley missed the game with a left shoulder contusion. ... Shot 61% in the second quarter. ... Made 10 of 35 3-pointers. ... Had seven players score in double figures.

UP NEXT

The Grizzlies visit the Utah Jazz for a pair of games Friday and Saturday.

The Thunder host the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.