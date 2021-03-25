New Orleans faces Denver, looks for 4th straight home win

Denver Nuggets (26-18, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (19-24, 11th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Pelicans play Denver.

The Pelicans have gone 11-16 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans is eighth in the Western Conference with 34.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Hart averaging 6.5.

The Nuggets are 14-11 in conference matchups. Denver is third in the Western Conference shooting 38.4% from deep. Michael Porter Jr. paces the Nuggets shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pelicans won 113-108 in the last matchup on March 21. Zion Williamson led New Orleans with 30 points, and Nikola Jokic led Denver with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williamson is shooting 62.1% and averaging 25.7 points. Brandon Ingram is averaging 24.3 points and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 8.5 assists while scoring 27 points per game. Michael Porter Jr. is shooting 58.4% and averaging 20 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 116 points, 47.6 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points on 46.2% shooting.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 115.7 points, 45.3 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points on 46.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Lonzo Ball: day to day (hip), JJ Redick: out (heel).

Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (knee), Gary Harris: out (thigh), Monte Morris: out (quad).