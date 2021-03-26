New York visits Pittsburgh following overtime victory

New York Islanders (22-8-4, first in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (21-11-2, third in the East Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Pittsburgh Penguins after the Islanders knocked off Boston 4-3 in overtime.

The Penguins have gone 21-11-2 against division opponents. Pittsburgh ranks ninth in the league with 30.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

The Islanders are 22-8-4 against opponents in the East Division. New York has converted on 20.2% of power-play opportunities, scoring 18 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Feb. 28, New York won 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins with 24 assists and has 37 points this season. Jake Guentzel has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 25 points, scoring nine goals and registering 16 assists. Oliver Wahlstrom has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game with a .953 save percentage.

Islanders: 8-2-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Kasperi Kapanen: out (lower body), Teddy Blueger: out (upper body), Brandon Tanev: day to day (upper body).

Islanders: Noah Dobson: out (covid protocol).