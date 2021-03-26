Young, Hawks set for matchup against the Warriors

Atlanta Hawks (22-22, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (22-23, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Hawks -5.5; over/under is 220

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks face the Golden State Warriors. Young ranks ninth in the NBA scoring 25.8 points per game.

The Warriors are 13-8 in home games. Golden State ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 35.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Draymond Green averaging 5.7.

The Hawks are 11-13 in road games. Atlanta ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference allowing just 110.7 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The Warriors and Hawks face off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Wiggins is shooting 47.1% and averaging 17.9 points. Jordan Poole is averaging 18.2 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Young leads the Hawks averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers while scoring 25.8 points per game and shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Kevin Huerter is averaging three assists and 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 108 points, 42.1 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points on 47.7% shooting.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 110.3 points, 46.3 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.3 points on 43.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Stephen Curry: out (tailbone), Draymond Green: out (illness), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Hawks: Kris Dunn: out (ankle), Cameron Reddish: out (achilles).