Manchester United women’s team makes its Old Trafford debut

Manchester United's Lauren James, right, shoots during the Women's Super League match against West Ham at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday, March 27, 2021. The Manchester United women’s team has made its Old Trafford debut in a league game against West Ham. The team normally plays its Women’s Super League home matches at Leigh Sports Village but switched to Old Trafford during the international break in the men’s game. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP) AP

The Manchester United women's team made its Old Trafford debut on Saturday in a league game against West Ham.

The team normally plays its Women’s Super League home matches at Leigh Sports Village but switched to Old Trafford during the international break in the men's game.

“It’s an amazing experience to play in Europe because of the rich history in football and a stadium like Old Trafford holds that richness, that history,” United striker Christen Press, an American international, told the club's website.

The last time a women's soccer game was played at Old Trafford was during the 2012 London Olympics.

United entered the match in third place. The top three teams qualify for the Women's Champions League.