Sports

Boston faces New Jersey in division battle

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

New Jersey Devils (12-16-4, seventh in the East Division) vs. Boston Bruins (17-8-5, fourth in the East Division)

Boston; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston faces New Jersey in a matchup of East Division teams.

The Bruins are 17-8-5 against the rest of their division. Boston averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Trent Frederic leads the team serving 53 total minutes.

The Devils are 12-16-4 in division games. New Jersey has given up 26 power-play goals, killing 72% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on March 7, New Jersey won 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with 34 points, scoring 12 goals and adding 22 assists. David Krejci has seven assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Miles Wood leads the Devils with 10 goals and has 14 points. Janne Kuokkanen has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-3-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

Devils: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.3 assists, three penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Karson Kuhlman: day to day (hand), Brad Marchand: day to day (covid protocols), Tuukka Rask: day to day (upper body).

Devils: None listed.

  Comments  

Sports

Florida visits Dallas after Verhaeghe’s 3-goal game

March 28, 2021 3:18 AM

Sports

Marner and Toronto take on Edmonton

March 28, 2021 3:18 AM

Sports

Wild visit the Sharks after shutout win

March 28, 2021 3:18 AM

Sports

Kane, Blackhawks to host the Predators

March 28, 2021 3:18 AM

Sports

Vegas hosts Los Angeles following overtime victory

March 28, 2021 3:18 AM

Sports

Buffalo faces Philadelphia on 10-game home slide

March 28, 2021 3:20 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service