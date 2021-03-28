Wild visit the Sharks after shutout win

Minnesota Wild (21-10-1, third in the West Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-16-4, seventh in the West Division)

San Jose, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host Minnesota after the Wild shut out St. Louis 2-0. Cam Talbot earned the victory in the net for Minnesota after recording 37 saves.

The Sharks are 13-16-4 against West Division teams. San Jose averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the league. Kurtis Gabriel leads the team serving 36 total minutes.

The Wild are 21-10-1 against the rest of their division. Minnesota averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Carson Soucy leads the team serving 39 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Feb. 22, Minnesota won 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evander Kane leads the Sharks with 14 goals and has 29 points. Tomas Hertl has 9 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 11 goals and has 27 points. Mats Zuccarello has 8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Wild: 8-2-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .944 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Matt Nieto: day to day (lower body).

Wild: Marcus Foligno: out (leg), Zach Parise: day to day (health protocols).